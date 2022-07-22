The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says it’s ready to hold its ninth provincial conference starting in Durban on Friday.

About 1 600 delegates are expected to meet in the city to elect a new leadership in the province.

At least six leaders are expected to contest the position of chairperson. The conference comes after the ANC lost several municipalities in the province in the local government elections.

Outgoing party provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli cautioned ANC members against name calling and instead focus on unity.

“It is part of the negative campaign; let me say something about this thing of defining some of our comrades as Ankola’s. Let me explain what this is trying to achieve. Now we transited the period of whether you are NDZ or CR, we work together as a PEC. Now that we are going to a new conference, we are being reminded that you must go back where you were four years ago. Because when you associate others as Ankole, you are invoking what is happening in the media around the situation involving the President and his farm. And by extension you are then saying these ones are close to the President. There are people who survive when the ANC is divided,” says Ntuli.

Ntuli has urged members to desist from name calling and rather focus on uniting.

The registration of delegates is expected to start on Friday morning at the Moses Mabhida People’s Park in Durban, KZN, which is the largest ANC region, boasts 250-thousand members.

“We are expecting this conference to be the biggest political school that has taken in place in KZN over the last four years. We are expecting a total of 1617 voting delegates. What that means is that between 7 and 9 o’clock , we have set that side for the purposes of delegating each one of them coming through the registration centre in order to collect their name tag and sign their register – which will then be converted into what is called credentials and the voters roll of conference,” Ntuli explains.

VIDEO: ANC in KZN ready to hold its much-anticipated 9th provincial conference