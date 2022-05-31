The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has registered its disappointment following the arrest of its councillor Muzi Ngiba in the eThekwini metro in connection with the murder of late party candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize.

Mkhize, together with another party member, was killed a few days before the November municipal elections in 2021.

Ngiba and three other suspects were arrested last week by the National Task Team investigating political killings.

During by-elections in February, Ngiba was fielded as ANC candidate and was elected ward councillor in the area that includes Cato Manor.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli says the on-going intra-party killings haunt the party’s image.

“We have noted that one of the suspects or the person who has been arrested by the police is also a sitting ward councillor from the same ward. That is very concerning to us that it send a very devastating and terrible message to the public that ANC members are involved in murder and killing one another. The ANC will then have to implement its guidelines on step aside. As you know the murder is one of the most serious crimes in our country,” explains Ntuli.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KZN Division regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, says Ngiba and his three co-accused will appear again in the Durban Magistrate’s Court at the end of June.

“The four men appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The matter was postponed to the 24th June 2022 for formal bail application,” adds Ramkisson-Kara.

The video below looks at political killings in KZN: