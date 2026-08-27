ANC in KZN calls for removal of provincial Cogta MEC

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for the removal of the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The party is accusing Buthelezi of using the department to sabotage ANC-led municipalities.

This comes after Buthelezi slammed the ANC-led uMkhanyakude District Municipality over its plan to buy five specialised water tankers worth a total of R14.6 million, with instalments made over a 36-month period.

Yesterday, Buthelezi said in a statement this would be financially irresponsible and should be cancelled.

He said the department has already purchased water tankers for local municipalities under the district.

The ANC says the district has done nothing wrong and accused Buthelezi of political grandstanding.

ANC Spokesperson in KZN Sifiso Sonjica says Buthelezi is unfairly targeting their municipalities while ignoring IFP-led municipalities that have also purchased water tankers.

“We are dealing with an MEC who is hellbent on using his position as a partisan tool to fight the ANC. This is enough now. We have called on the Premier to remove Reverend Buthelezi from Cogta. We don’t care where he takes him, but Cogta is a very important department that must see our people out of their misery and poverty. Water is essential. So, uMkhanyakudee is doing the right thing and they must defy him.”