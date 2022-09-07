The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg has refuted allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against its councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

Party’s Regional Chairperson in Johannesburg Dada Morero says if there’s proof of allegations that ANC councillors bribed IFP and Patriotic Alliance councillors, and then it must be brought forward.

This follows reports of vote buying that resulted in council speaker, Vasco da Gama being ousted.

This week, seven political parties who are in a coalition government in the City of Johannesburg, opened a case of bribery against some ANC councillors.

The ANC allegedly offered a bribe of R150 000 to buy votes from councillors, which will also see Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse ousted through a vote of no confidence.

The motion has yet to be tabled in council, as it was when Vasco da Gama was forced to vacate as Council Speaker last week. The ANC has also stated its support for the move against Mayor Phalatse. However, it claims that no one has been bribed in this regard.

“We have not bribed anyone and we’ll stand by our word and we are saying tell us who bribed who. So the ANC can act and that person must be arrested, must be charged because it’s criminal to can begin to bribe people because you wanted them to vote for you. In fact, the councillor’s that voted because they have a strong belief of conviction that Da Gama is not fit for the job. And by the way, the very same ActionSA has written at least three letters, in which they were complaining about the conduct of Vasco Da Gama themselves, including the MMC of the DA councillor Suen, complained about the conduct of the conduct, so that thing is there, it’s written,” says ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson, Dada Morero.

VIDEO: Uncertainty over the future of Johannesburg Mayor: Dada Morero