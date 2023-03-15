The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has welcomed the reconfigured executive council after new members were announced on Tuesday. ANC provincial secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng, say they are happy about the new look executive and want to see changes from the new cabinet.

Some of the changes include the replacement of the late MEC of Education Tate Makgoe by Makalo Mohale who was MEC for Economic, Small Business Development. Motsoeneng say they have a balanced executive.

“Currently we have a number of young and dynamic individuals who have just been appointed and the expectation is that they will ensure that they expedite and fasten the pace of delivery that we are all expecting. And indeed, their job is cut out from the ANC in terms of how they should relate with the expectations that has been crafted through our manifesto on January 8 Statement. And over and above what our recently held Lekgotla in the province has been advocating. So, there are issues that are priorities, they are expected to go and execute on behalf of the ANC,” says Motsoeneng.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State says Premier Mxolisi Dukwana has run out of ideas. This after Dukwana reshuffled his cabinet and appointed four new MECs. The official opposition says the factional battles have now severely affected the pool of people that Dukwana could have brought into his executive council. The party’s provincial leader, Roy Jankielsohn says he has no confidence in some of the people that have been brought into the executive council.

“We would have expected the new premier to appoint a new cabinet with a little bit of experience. Many of his members in the cabinet are unknown to us in the Free State. They’ve never served in the legislature or portfolio committees before. And we are very concerned that it appears he has run out of ideas and his faction ran out of human capital which is going to have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of our people in the Free State,” says Jankielsohn.