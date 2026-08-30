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ANC in eThekwini believes it can win the metro

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SABC News

The African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini believes it can win the metro in the upcoming Local Government Elections in November.

Speaking at the party’s provincial manifesto launch at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Cornubia, north of Durban, ANC eThekwini Regional Chairperson Thabani Nyawose says the metro remains crucial to the party.

The ANC garnered 42.2% of the vote in eThekwini in the 2021 Local Government Elections.

Nyawose told party supporters that the ANC is aware of the challenges facing the metro and is best positioned to address them.

“The ANC on the 4th of November will win the elections in eThekwini, we’ve prepared ourselves in every way possible in the structures from voting districts, to cells to branches, we will win on the 4th of November. Now I believe we’ve got enough knowledge and understanding of the challenges that the people of eThekwini are faced with.” says Nyawose.

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