The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has emphasised its commitment to tackling fraud and corruption.

It follows Wednesday’s raid, in which the Hawks conducted search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, as well as offices in Germiston and Edenvale in Ekurhuleni.

The raid was in connection to allegations of irregular tender contracts at the Tembisa Hospital, which resulted in approximately R1 billion being siphoned from the Gauteng Health Department.

Ekurhuleni ANC spokesperson Lesiba Mpya says, “This is a reaffirmation of our commitment to eradicating fraud and corruption. We are calling on law enforcement processes to unfold without hindrance. On the same note, we want the person of interest to be given space to cooperate with law enforcement and get to the truth.”

In December 2022, the Hawks raided the Tembisa hospital, seizing documents and electronic gadgets relating to the awarding of irregular contracts at the health facility.

The search and seizure operation was conducted by the Gauteng Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation based on information they received about the Supply Chain Management at the hospital to 217 service providers.