African National Congress (ANC) alliances in the Eastern Cape are optimistic about the leadership of the party ahead of the 55th elective conference next week.

Civic organisations affiliated with the party are calling for the ANC leadership to abandon personal views and work for the betterment of the country.

They are attending the ANC’s Provincial General conference in East London. Mike Baposu is the provincial chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisations.

“What is lacking within the ANC is that it is not decisive in terms of taking decisions, people will go out and say something about the organisation and not within structures for us. As SANCO we are saying that is ill discipline within the ANC and secondly more than anything else, unity within the ANC is important because as much as there are problems within the organisation. As Sanco, we believe that there is absolutely nothing wrong within the ANC but what is wrong is the leadership because when we are elected we become ourselves and forget about the people.”

Meanwhile, Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, says the disqualification of some members of the ANC from contesting for positions in the party’s top leadership structure is providing fertile ground for further divisions within the party. Breakfast was reacting to news that the Electoral Committee has so far barred former ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini and former party Chief Whip Tony Yengeni from running as additional members of the NEC. This is in line with a committee rule that those found guilty by a court of a serious crime for which the prison sentence has been more than six months, are not eligible to stand.

In 2003, former ANC Chief Whip Tony Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of fraud in a case linked to the arms deal. In March this year, former ANC Women’s League President, Bathabile Dlamini, was sentenced to four years in jail or a 200-thousand rand fine for perjury related to the Sassa grants crisis of 2017.

Both Yengeni and Dlamini have been found ineligible to stand for nomination as NEC members by a rule of the ANC’s Electoral Committee. They are unhappy with the decision, and Dlamini has indicated her lawyers will be appealing. The two will not be the only members affected by the rule. But Secretary for the Committee Livuwani Matshila unable to disclose the names of others affected.

“At this stage we are unable to say that because of the sensitivity of the issues so we will then publish a full list when we are done with the vetting process so we will appeal for a bit of patience on your behalf and other ANC members so that we can compile a full list”

Both Yengeni and Dlamini have been critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa with regards to the Phala Phala matter – calling for him to step aside and not contest a second term as the party’s leader. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, says that these developments do not augur well for the much-vaunted unity project within the ANC.

“Tony Yengeni and Bathabile Dlamini are told that they cannot stand in the upcoming conference of the ANC does that fit into unity of course not it goes against that so there has been a tendency of purging certain people but on the other hand being soft on other people that the president is aligned to so it agitates some people to push back so the conflicts that have broken out are still going to escalate themselves within the ANC.”

