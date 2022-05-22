The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against those allegedly responsible for the death of O.R Tambo District Municipality employee Namhla Mtwa.

Mtwa was shot and killed last month. Her distraught family took to social media pleading for law enforcement agencies to make an arrest.

A Mthatha businessman believed to be an ANC member is alleged to be the mastermind behind her murder.

O R Tambo District Municipality employee, Namhla Mtwa laid to rest:

Various organisations including political entities are planning to hold demonstrations in support of the Mtwa family.

ANC PEC member, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says people who are accused of gender-based violence do not belong in the party.

“If we are talking about a person who is a member of the ANC as we have seen in regalia we are not saying he is a member we are saying therefore his branch must consider his membership.

It tells about the understanding that the ANC stands for that the member does not have and we are saying this is very important and we are saying as the ANC we ought to learn and understand what we are fighting for and therefore our members can never be seen being involved in things we are saying they are destroying especially the woman of our country.”