The African National Congress (ANC) has implored the government to professionalise the public service in order to overcome the challenge of service delivery in all three spheres of government.

This came out during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delivery of the ANC January 8 Statement in Mangaung, outside Bloemfontein, on Sunday.

Despite the government’s Batho Pele Principle, South Africans complain about unprofessional public servants.

This has been cited as the main cause of poor services in many municipalities and other public entities. But President Ramaphosa says things have now changed.

“This year we will implement the framework for the professionalisation of the public service so that we are able to serve our people at the highest level, and when the public servants serve our people, they must not do so with arrogance; they must do that like they are doing our people a favour. That’s why we say we want people who are professionals and know what they are doing.”

ANC’s priorities for 2023:

<br /> Meanwhile, newly-elected ANC Treasurer General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has reiterated the ANC’s 55 elective conference resolution that the Political Party Funding Act should be reviewed, among other proposed mechanisms for the party to get more funding. Over and above amending the political funding act, the party is also aiming for more funding from parliament and the IEC in order to address its financial difficulties. Ramokgopa says these calls are fair in that South Africans need to fund democracy through the public purse. “It is important that South Africans, from the public purse, fund democracy through political parties that engage in elections. We do have our fair share now from the IEC with the current dispensation, but we feel the amount can increase in terms of what is given,” says Ramokgopa. According to Political Party Funding Act, which came into effect two years ago, parties need to disclose donations above R100 000 from a single donor each quarter. Parties, according to the act, are also not allowed to receive more than R15 million from a single donor over a year – something that the ANC has resolved in Nasrec that needs to be increased to R100 million or scrapped completely. “Secondly, we need to amend the law to lift the ceiling of donations and lastly, we need to also strengthen the act so that it is very clear so that the public in South Africa appreciates that the democracy that is in our constitution must be managed by political parties that subscribe to patriotism, to the constitution and so forth. I am very happy that, that message has gained traction and I am excited that our golf day and our Gala Dinner were oversubscribed,” says Ramokgopa. ANC presidential Gala dinner I ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramakgopa: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC’s January 8th Statement: