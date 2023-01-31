The African National Congress (ANC) Lekgotla has implored BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to use their expertise to address the global energy crisis.

South Africa is currently struggling to ensure a stable electricity supply but it can tap on the expertise of its BRICS partners like Russia and India to keep the lights on.

Speaking at the end of a two-day NEC Lekgotla in Ekurhuleni on Monday night, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the BRICS countries must work together to address the energy crisis in their sister republics.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers NEC Lekgotla closing address:

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the implementation of the National State of Disaster over the energy crisis should be independently monitored.

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced that the party’s NEC Lekgotla reached a consensus to declare South Africa’s energy crisis a national disaster.

The DA’s Shadow Public Enterprises Minister, Ghaleb Cachalia says, “It’s better late than never but the proof of the pudding is in the eating. We need to ensure that this does not become another feeding scheme like COVID-19 was in many ways for cadres and ministers to even avail themselves of funds for their own amusement and consumption.”

“Allow these to be actioned without hindrance and maintenance and repairs are carried out with transparency. Every cent should be accounted for and the impact measured. This is a war room response to a crisis which we’ve been calling for,” adds Cachalia.

Below is the full interview: