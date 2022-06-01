The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the party has drafted amendments to the National Development Plan (NDP) economic document, aimed at implementing key economic strategies.

The party has defended its latest draft economic policy document.

The document, which is yet to be discussed, proposes changes in skills development, small business and digital transformation.

ANC hosts dialogue on policy discussion documents for economic transformation:

The document also proposes modernising the country’s post office, making it more digital-friendly.

Kubayi has outlined some of the changes from the newly drafted document.

“We have received feedback that we are good in policy [formulation] but not [in] implementation. There are areas that we need emphasis on and we are now saying how should we emphasise the implementation. We [have] just updated those parts [and we are] going to bring new areas which never existed.”

“[They include] proposals of separating the informal and the small from the macro, the issue of just transition, the issues around alternative energy, around hydrogen, digital economy [and] the 4th industrial revolution. This is a policy document for discussion that allows for people to be able to participate. We are willing to listen, and prepared to take inputs,” explains Kubayi.

Below is the full interview with Mmamoloko Kubayi: