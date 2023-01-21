The Head of the ANC NEC deployees at the party’s Free State provincial conference, David Mahlobo, says the party has created a platform for disgruntled members to air their complaints.

This follows the chaos that erupted at the venue yesterday which delayed the start of the conference.

The 9th ANC Free State Conference will go ahead: David Mahlobo

Several members have been arrested after clashes with the police as they attempted to force their way into the conference venue.

They accused the NEC deployees and IPC members of deliberately excluding them from participating in the conference. Mahlobo says the complaints are being dealt with.

“The ANC leadership is attending to the issue and we are still committed to doing that but our view is that the conference is going to proceed and those that still feel too aggrieved we’ll hear them so that we allow them space within the ANC,” said Mahlobo.

“We cannot tolerate its issues of hooliganism, deliberate attempts, where it is unsafe to be in an ANC meeting like it happens in other provinces. But at this stage, we are moving very fast, and at a particular point we should be able to convene the conference in terms of the opening session,” he said.

Meanwhile, Former Free State ANC Chief Whip, Vusi Tshabalala, says he’s relieved that the ANC’s NEC delegation will address their concerns.

Tshabalala, who is one of the contenders for the party’s provincial chairperson position, says he has been prevented from registering as a delegate. Tshabalala was among a group of party members who demonstrated at the Imvelo Safari Lodge.

Police later clashed with some of the protesters who were attempting to force entry into the conference venue. Tshabalala says they demand swift action.

“Well I’m confident, remember that where I come from in Ward 25, I was nominated in 3 categories or levels of conferences, national and the provincial and also the region, so the only irritating issue was the matter of the new list that we heard that we’re being replaced, by the coordinator or by the IRC, so we’re here because the NEC deployees are willing to resolve those problems.”

Chaos erupts at ANC Free State Elective Conference: