ANC has 14 days to handover uncensored cadre deployment records: DA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the African National Congress (ANC) has 14 days to hand over all unredacted records and hard drives on cadre deployment to IT experts.

The DA says the High Court in Johannesburg made the order yesterday.

The opposition party says it won its bid to have the ANC and its Secretary-General found in contempt of court in relation to a February 2023 ruling that ordered the governing party to hand over its full cadre deployment records dating back to January 2013 to the DA.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber says the ANC must also hand over records from all members of the National Deployment Committee.

He says, “The DA filed papers in March in the Gauteng High Court after the official opposition party accused the ANC of deliberately withholding its cadre deployment records dating back to January 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was Chair of the National Deployment Committee.”

“While the party did hand over records to the DA, some were redacted. The DA contended that the ANC’s redaction of the cadre deployment records was “unlawful” and made it impossible to determine the impact of the policy on organs of state,” Schreiber adds.

The ANC was not immediately available for comment.

VIDEO: DA-ANC Cadre deployment fight continues:

