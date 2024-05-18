ANC gunning for outright majority

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has continued the party’s campaign trail in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng.

Mantashe, who is the Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, met with members of the public. He encouraged them to turn up at the polls on May 29 and vote in support of the ANC.

Mantashe says the governing party is not anticipating any coalition government after the elections. Mantashe has also lashed out at former ANC president Jacob Zuma for his involvement in the MK Party.

ANC in KZN

Meanwhile, the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his former deputy David Mabuza are campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Ramaphosa has taken ANC’s campaign to Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Earlier he told residents of Greytown that the ANC-led government has set aside R15 billion for skills development to ensure that South Africans are properly trained for the job market.

Mabuza is interacting with communities in the Mbuso Kubhekha Region – a sub-region in Newcastle. He also interacted with those in Osizweni, Ward 17.

Mabuza is also set to conduct door-to-door visits in the Thembelihle voting district and a walkabout in Ladysmith.

Montlanthe in Lejweleputswa

Meanwhile, ANC’s Kgalema Montlanthe is expected to interact with communities in the Lejweleputswa District in the Free State.

Motlanthe’s visit to the province comes more than a week ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He is also expected to conduct door-to-door visits and will also interact with residents at a mass public meeting in Thabong, Welkom.

Another ANC national executive committee member Mduduzi Manana is also campaigning in Welkom.