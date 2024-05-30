ANC Gauteng optimistic about retaining majority

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng expresses optimism about retaining its majority in the province as vote counting continues.

Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, is under close scrutiny. In the previous national elections, the ANC received 53.2% of the votes.

The party’s Head of Legal and Monitoring in the province, Advocate Ezra Letsoalo says, “We are quite excited as we are waiting for these results to come about. Our campaign has been quite convivial, characterised by a lot of excitement across the board. People we have interacted with are showing confidence and commitment in the ANC and its ability to renew itself. In Gauteng, just in the last 18 months, the deployment of amaPanyaza – the ANC will hover around 50%.”

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) praised voters who stayed in queues until the early hours of this morning to cast their votes. Nearly one percent of the votes have been counted, with 218 voting districts declared.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the uMkhonto we Sizwe party is leading, followed by the ANC, with the IFP in third position.

#SADecides : 7:46am – 8.5% (596 180) of the votes counted. The MK Party is currently leading KZN by 24 343 & nationally it is sitting at 44 980 votes. Vote counting is still underway with results expected to be declared on Sunday #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/liWbnI00Jp — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) May 30, 2024