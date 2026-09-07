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ANC files papers challenging unregistered candidates for LGE

  • ANC flags at an event
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  • SABC News
SABC News

The African National Congress (ANC) has filed papers with the Electoral Court challenging the IEC’s decision not to register party candidates in six municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

The ANC says it was unable to register the candidates because of technical glitches in the IEC system, a claim already dismissed by the electoral body.

In court papers, the ANC wants the Electoral Court to set aside the IEC’s decision.

It further states that the respondent, the IEC, should be directed to treat the applicant’s party lists and ward candidate nominations as having been timeously, lawfully and validly submitted in accordance with Sections 14 and 17 of the Municipal Electoral Act and to include those lists and nominations in the lists and nominations for purposes of the Local Government Elections scheduled for 4 November 2026.

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