ANC F State anticipates support boost from Mangaung, Maluti-a-Phofung

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State believes that the number of votes coming from Mangaung and Maluti-a-Phofung will increase its support in the general election.

The Free State IEC has captured over 89% of the votes and the ANC is still the leading party in the province.

ANC Free State head of election, Saki Mokoena, says they are cautiously excited by the confidence the people of the province have shown in the ANC. The IEC is expected to complete the capturing of results tonight.

Mokoena explains, “Mangaung is still to come that is the heavy weight of the ANC, Maluti-a-Phofung is still to come, Ngwathe is still to come. You know that we have delivered heavy blows there to the opposition. So this is going to flip the screen, we hope that we can add another hundred thousand or so in favour of the ANC which will take us to the precise victory that we have declared. So for us, it is not excitement about the victory over other parties, it is about the confidence that the people are showing us.”