The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock following the death of the provincial executive member and MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli.

Ntuli died after a short illness in hospital.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela says Ntuli worked for the ANC throughout his entire life.

“We are shocked, it was not expected, it was not something that was envisaged because I last had a conversation with him last week. He was getting better. So we assumed that he will be coming back with full force to do his responsibilities, suddenly the breaking news is something we had not expected as an organisation.”

Ntombela adds: “He was a PEC member of the ANC, previously he served as one of the longest-serving Chairpersons of the ANC in the former northern Natal region.”