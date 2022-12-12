Former Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been expelled as a member of the African National Congress (ANC).

He was suspended by the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) on six charges of misconduct. In a letter addressed to Niehaus, the party’s NDC ruled that he contravened the party’s internal rules.

The NDC says that between June and July 2021, Niehaus made utterances that brought the party into disrepute.

Furthermore, it says he showed no remorse and persisted with the view that the ANC was acting in violation of its constitution and his rights by disciplining him.

Expulsion of Carl Niehaus from the ANC: Samkele Maseko

In July last year, his membership was suspended due to what the party said were inflammatory statements he made in Nkandla when he went to support former president Jacob Zuma before his arrest.

Niehaus was charged with six counts of misconduct for contravening Rule 25 of the ANC’s Constitution.

Recently, Niehaus said African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa has betrayed the ruling party and nation. Niehaus called on Ramaphosa to resign.

Niehaus also called for the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take action against Ramaphosa for charges against him relating to the Phala Phala farm saga. The charges were laid by former State Security DG Arthur Fraser.

“Cyril Ramaphosa must go he has betrayed the African National Congress. He has betrayed the nation. The crimes that he is alleged to have committed at Phala Phala must be dealt with by the South African Police and by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The failure of the South African Police and the NPA to have taken action up to now, and we must remember that those charges were laid on the 1st of June, today it’s the 31st of July, which means he is getting special treatment that must end.

“Ramaphosa must be charged for the crimes that he committed. He must be forced by the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress to leave his position of the ANC and subsequently also the position of President of South Africa,” said Niehaus.

