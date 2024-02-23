ANC expects a full house at elections manifesto launch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) says it expects a full house at the Moses Mabhida stadium in KwaZulu-Natal for its elections manifesto launch tomorrow.

The governing party was briefing the media on the state of readiness for its 2024 manifesto launch.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says they are expecting the President to speak no later than 11AM.

She says they will also accommodate an overflow.

“The stadium can accommodate 75 000 people seated and 10 000 on the pitch. We have planned for the overflow.”

Mokonyane also joined the South African National Civics Organisation (SANCO) Khuluma Mhlali programme as part of mobilising towards the manifesto launch.

Last night, the ANC National Executive Committee convened a special NEC meeting to finalise the party’s manifesto.

ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo on the party’s elections manifesto launch:

