The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is expected to announce its new Premier on Monday. This is following the resignation of outgoing Premier Sihle Zikalala last week.

The ANC in the province recommended three names to the party’s national structures to replace Zikalala.

Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC members in the provincial legislature, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer, have been put forward as possible replacements.

Zikalala lost the closely contested provincial elective conference last month to Siboniso Duma. At the time, Duma was quick to dispel initial rumours that Zikalala would be recalled.

Reasons for Sihle Zikalala’s resignation: Dr Fikile Vilakazi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zikalala’s political future

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu says outgoing KwaZulu-Natal Premier Zikalala’s political future is not over.

Mngomezulu says due to Zikalala’s history of supporting both Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa at various times, he is likely to secure a favourable position in the party.

“Sihle might have existed as Premier of KZN, but I wouldn’t count him out as someone who would be out there in the cold for an indefinite period. Zikalala was seen to be in support of the former President Jacob Zuma, but then once the new leadership had been elected, he then appeared as someone who was on the side of the President, the incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and then the accusation was that he had abandoned Zuma, which is why he failed to retain his position,” says Mngomezulu.

Video: Sihle Zikalala briefs the media following resignation as KZN Premier

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[JUST-IN] Sihle Zikalala has resigned as the Premier of KZN. Zikalala yesterday morning informed ANCKZN officials of his resignation. Over the past weekend he also held a meeting with President Ramaphosa informing him of his decision. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/m6BuSlKyiG — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 5, 2022

The ANC in KZN says it has accepted the resignation of Premier #SihleZikalala.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/TJ5PxbezO4 — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) August 5, 2022