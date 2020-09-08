In July, security forces cracked down on anti-corruption activists for convening or participating in demonstrations.

An African National Congress (ANC) delegation will travel to Zimbabwe on Tuesday for talks on that country’s economic and political crisis.

The delegation will meet with officials from the ruling ZANU-PF party and the government.

Last week, the ruling party’s NEC resolved to send senior leaders to Harare following a crackdown on alleged dissidents.

Political Analyst Alexander Rusero says the ANC delegation that will meet with Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF should tread carefully when discussing issues affecting that country.

Rusero says ZANU-PF has already set the tone by consistently denying there is a political crisis or violations of human rights.

This is in addition to proposed legislation that would criminalise protesting against the government.

In the video below, Rusero urges caution when discussing issues in Zimbabwe:

Envoys visit Mnangagwa

Last month, South Africa’s special envoys to Zimbabwe Baleka Mbete and Syndey Mufamadi paid a courtesy visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The pair, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was sent to assess incidents of human rights violations in the country.

At least half a dozen people were arrested for partaking in peaceful protests in their communities.