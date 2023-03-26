The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s engaging the government on the warrant of arrest issued against the Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin is expected to visit South Africa in August for the BRICS summit.

ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu says, “The ANC has taken a note of the ICC’s decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin and is engaging its deployees in government to gain an in-depth understanding about the implications of this route taken by the court.”

The PAC is opposing the warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The party says the ICC is inconsistent with how it handles criminal matters. It also calls on South Africa to withdraw from the ICC.

PAC general secretary, Apa Pooe says the court is biased.

“The PAC is opposed to the double standards played by the ICC. We did not see ICC indicting the USA in the matter relating to Iraqi war, where they mercilessly killed the Iraqians. We did not see this happening in Lybia, where the USA also killed the Muammar Gaddafi.”

The FF Plus has called on the South African government not to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to this country in August for the BRICS summit.

FF Plus’ Wouter Weasels says South Africa should respect ICC laws.

“South Africa as the member of the ICC and the repetition of what happened in 2015 with Al-Bashir should be avoided. The South African government, as the member states of the ICC, respects the decision by the ICC and will not allow President Vladimir Putin to visit South Africa, and if he does, he should be arrested in accordance with the statutes of the ICC.”

