The African National Congress (ANC) has endorsed the Free State Cooperative Governance MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana, as the party’s preferred candidate to replace outgoing premier Sisi Ntombela.

Ntombela has resigned as both premier and Member of the Provincial Legislature with effect from Friday.

Ntombela’s future has been hanging in the balance after Dukwana defeated her in the contest for the position of Free State ANC chairperson.

In a letter that SABC News has seen, ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, confirms that the national officials have already interviewed Dukwana, Free State ANC deputy chairperson, Ketso Makume, and party’s provincial deputy secretary, Dibolelo Mahlatsi, for the soon to be vacant position.

Details of the prospective candidates below:

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Free State Legislature, Zanele Sifuba, has convened a special sitting tomorrow afternoon to elect the new premier.

More details on Ntombela’s resignation in the report below: