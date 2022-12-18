The ANC’s Electoral Committee has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to launch private prosecution proceedings against the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Committee says the accusations levelled by the former President are not criminal charges in a court of law.

Part of the Committee’s mandate is to ensure that those facing criminal and serious charges cannot stand for any positions at the party’s National Conference.

The ANC’s Electoral Committee has labelled Zuma’s legal bid against Ramaphosa as irrelevant and inapplicable during its vetting process. The rules of the Committee disqualify any party member who is criminally charged with a serious crime or corruption.

The former President instituted private prosecution action in the Johannesburg High Court on the eve of the party’s national conference. Zuma accused the President of being an accessory after the fact in the alleged crimes committed by Advocate Billy Downer.

Ramaphosa has previously rejected Zuma’s legal action, terming it as an abuse of legal processes.

Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya speaks on Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid

Ramaphosa gives Zuma an ultimatum

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his predecessor Jacob Zuma until the end of business on Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid or face legal action.

He is accusing Ramaphosa of assisting state advocate Billy Downer to violate the sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

The charges relate to News24’s publication of details of Zuma’s medical condition, which were attached to court papers lodged at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year.

However, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Zuma’s case has no basis in law.