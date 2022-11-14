The ANC says its National Conference at NASREC from the 16th of next month will be a watershed moment.

The party says it comes at a time when the country is facing severe challenges and declining ANC electoral support.

The political party concluded a three day NEC meeting on Sunday.

Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has delivered the post NEC statement at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. “The 55th National Elective Conference comes at a time when the country and the movement faces severe challenges in a global time of uncertainty. The achievements of a democracy are under strain and ANC electoral support has declined. It will therefore be a watershed conference for the movement to ensure that it revitalises itself to intensify the pursuit of a non-racial, non-sexist , democratic and prosperous society.”

