ANC election campaign message gaining traction: Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says despite the many challenges and concerns raised by different communities, his party’s election campaign message is gaining traction.

He was speaking to the SABC News after a door-to-door campaign and stakeholder’s engagement in Soweto on Sunday.

This is the third time that the ANC leader is leading his organisation’s campaign trail in some parts of Johannesburg, including Soweto and Orange Farm in less than a month.

Ramaphosa says the party’s campaign ahead of the November 4 polls is gaining momentum.

Video: LGE 2026 | ANC takes election campaign to Soweto