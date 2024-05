Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wrapped up their election campaigns on Saturday with a few days remaining before the polls.

The ANC held its Siyanqoba Rally at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg south, Gauteng and the EFF held its “Tshela Thupa” rally at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.