The Democratic Alliance’s re-elected leader John Steenhuisen has declared the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as his party’s political enemy number one. He delivered his acceptance speech at the party’s Federal Congress in Midrand, Johannesburg after being voted as the federal leader at the party’s congress which concluded today.

Steenhuisen will lead the DA for the next three years and also play a pivotal role in taking the party to the 2024 General Elections.

He won against former Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Steenhuisen says the DA is committed to fight the EFF.

“Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the Democratic Alliance. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn, with the ultimate aim of defeating the Doomsday Coalition that could seal South Africa’s fate next year.”

As parties prepare for the 2024 national elections, Steenhuisen warned of a threat of the coalition between the EFF and the ANC.

“Given the fact that the ANC now officially co-governs with the EFF in parts of Gauteng, we need to start taking the threat of these parties ganging up to destroy our country in 2024 very, very seriously. I want to be unequivocal about the DA’s view on this: the day that an ANC-EFF government takes over, it will be Doomsday for South Africa.”

