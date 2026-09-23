ANC EC welcomes court dismissal of candidate lists dispute

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed a decision by the High Court in Makhanda to dismiss an application to nullify the party’s candidate lists ahead of the local government elections.

Disgruntled members hailing from the Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo branches had raised their disapproval over the candidates submitted to the Electoral Commission.

They claim party processes and guidelines were not followed in the nomination processes of candidates; further alleging that these processes were manipulated and are not a true reflection of what transpired during Branch General Meetings.

Their legal representatives have resolved that they will approach the Electoral Court over the matter.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina has again called on members to utilise internal dispute resolution avenues instead of resorting to the courts.

“We should not fight political battles in the court of laws. The courts must not be abused. The courts must adjudicate over issues of disputes, but the courts must not be used as a political platform to pursue failed bids to get elected in the internal party democratic processes. And once again, we shall wait for the reasons, but we’re delighted with the court outcome.”