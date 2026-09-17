ANC EC Secretary threatens legal action against Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape Secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, has threatened to take party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to court for defamation of character.

This relates to a number of media publications stating that Mbalula has blamed Ngcukayitobi for failing to submit candidates for some municipalities in the province.

At least 181 candidates from the party failed to meet the Electoral Commission deadline, with most of them coming from the Eastern Cape.

Ngcukayitobi has given Mbalula until next Tuesday to retract his comments or risk further legal action.

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