ANC EC says service delivery is priority

The African National Council (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says ensuring that citizens have access to basic quality services is the focus of the party. This as it sets it sight to the seventh administration in the province.

The ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla convened in Gqeberha for two days, where party members and its alliance partners discussed key challenges facing the province. The lekgotla assessed the work of the sixth administration in delivering ANC’s priorities.

The party applauded the provincial government in its successes such as the improved matric results to over 80% and a decrease of the unemployment rate.

As the party heads to the much-anticipated upcoming general elections — provincial chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, called for unity amongst members to achieve victory.

” Instability has made our people lose confidence in the ANC, hence we lost amongst other areas and all metros. And there is a perpetual class that we’ve got to focus at, that we have developed and multiply over the last 30 years, it is there as a strong force.”

ANC provincial secretary, Lulama Ngukayitobi, says that the party is aware of the problem of water scarcity in the province and they are working around the clock to find a solution. Ngcukayitobi stressed the importance of finding ways to provide reliable and clean water to all residents of the province.

“There are still major challenges in particular the phenomenon of the crisis of the roads owing to climate change, in particular bridges and rural roads. We are looking at a new strategy in dealing with matter so that they could be no separation between rural, local and provincial roads. Rather that we use an approach of rural so that the province and the locals can consolidate the budget to deal with roads.”

The two-day Lekgotla ends on Sunday.

– Reporting by Ntombozuko Balintulo.