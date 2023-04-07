The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has dismissed as unfounded speculation that its chairperson and premier Stanley Mathabatha will be recalled.

In a statement, the ANC PEC has indicated that they did not discuss the removal of Mathabatha in their recent meeting.

Speculation is mounting on the political future of Mathabatha after the party’s national conference.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Jimmy Machaka says, “The ANC has no plan to recall or to remove the premier. The premier of Limpopo province will serve his term until the end and there is no confusion about that those who may desire or wish to see him vacating his role as the premier should take note that is not going to happen.”

Last year, three Limpopo MECs were axed, following a reshuffle by Premier Mathabatha.

The three axed MECs were among the five, who were not elected into the ANC provincial executive committee during the elective conference held in June 2022.