ANC disciplinary committee sets date for Zuma’s hearing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC’s disciplinary hearing against its former President Jacob Zuma will be forging ahead virtually on Wednesday the 17th of July 2024.

The ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) set down the notice today.

The hearing was previously postponed in May due to what was cited as “security concerns” after the NDC was advised to hold the hearing in abeyance until after the 2024 polls.

Zuma is facing two counts of contravening the ANC’s constitution.

This is to his endorsement of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party which is now the third biggest party in the country following the polls.

Zuma may be represented by any ANC member in good standing at the virtual hearing.

ANC’s postpones Zuma’s DC hearing:

