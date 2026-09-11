ANC didn’t miss deadline to submit candidate lists: Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has again sought to explain why the party has approached the Electoral Court.

The party missed the deadline, citing a technical glitch; however, the IEC has disputed this.

Addressing the ANC Youth League’s 82nd Anniversary Celebration in Sun City, North West, on Thursday, Mbalula says, “You must never think that we are in court because we are asking the court or the IEC to make us favours; we are not. We are arguing a point of law in relation to what does that mean in relation to uploading people into the system of the IEC?”

He says, “Let us read that case carefully, and therefore we are not asking the court to give us that, that is not true to us. Like others misinterpret us, the ANC missed the deadline. When you miss the deadline, is when you could not make it. We did not.”

-Reporting by Lebogang Pebe

VIDEO | Mbalula delivers the Anton Lembede Memorial Lecture:



Reporting by Lebogang Pebe.