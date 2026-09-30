ANC did not recommend action against General Masemola: Diko

African National Congress (ANC) MP, Khusela Diko, maintains that the party did not recommend action to be taken against suspended National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, nor did the party call for his reinstatement.

This has emerged during deliberations over the draft report of the Ad Hoc Committee investigating political interference and criminal infiltration in the criminal justice system.

The ANC proposed last week that the Ad Hoc Committee’s report must reflect that Masemola had failed in his constitutional responsibilities by not challenging the alleged unlawful instructions given by Police Minister on special leave, Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) as well as freezing posts at crime intelligence.

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Diko explains the party’s position and says, “One thing I just want to highlight is that, at no point did the ANC or even the Ad Hoc Committee to the best of my knowledge, not having gone through all of the submissions of the parties but, at no point did we recommend any further action against General Masemola.”

“We didn’t call for his investigations. We didn’t call for him for not being reinstated. We didn’t call for anything of that nature. But we do have the responsibility to uphold the duty to resist unlawful instructions and I think we believe that it is very important that for safety guarding against for political interference in state institutions and it should empower all accounting officers you know not to take unlawful instructions from the executive authority,” adds Diko.