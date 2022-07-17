African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte will be buried this afternoon according to Muslim rites.

She passed away in the early hours of this morning. She was admitted to the hospital last year with gastrointestinal complications which required various investigations, an interventional procedure and other treatment.

ANC’s Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte passes away

JESSIE DUARTE ORBIT

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born on the 19th of September in 1953. As a long time anti-apartheid activist she has served as a special assistant to former President Nelson Mandela and was also a member of the Gauteng provincial government as MEC for Safety and Security in 1994.

Duarte also served as the country’s ambassador to Mozambique. Before she assumed her current post as ANC Deputy Secretary-General in 2012 she was serving as the ANC spokesperson.

The ANC and its alliance partners has sent condolences to her family and is expected some of it’s top brass will visit her family on Sunday morning and also attend her funeral.