ANC deputy president, David Mabuza, has handed over newly built houses to six poverty-stricken families in Seshego and Mankweng, outside Polokwane. This is part of his Mandela Month programme to give back to destitute families.

Mabuza identified the families and promised them the houses while he was in Limpopo for the ANC’s birthday celebrations in January.

An overjoyed Phuthi Letsholo showed off the first bedroom she has ever owned with just her husband in her life. Letsholo shared a two-bedroomed shack and later a two-bedroomed house with her husband, children and grandchildren for most of her life.

The family is one of six families in Seshego and Mankweng who had houses built for them in their yards by ANC deputy president David Mabuza.

The houses have three bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen cum-living area.

Letsholo, who is one of the beneficiaries, expresses joy at receiving a fully furnished house.

“I have suffered and lived in a shack for many years, many people came and promised to build me a house but never came back. Mabuza came a few months ago and I now have a house. I am so happy.”

Letsholo’s oldest daughter says it has been tough sharing limited space with her entire family. “There was no privacy in a two-roomed house and it mostly affected my parents,” says Letsholo’s oldest daughter.

Mabuza says, “I don’t think the government is failing because there are too many people on the waiting list. So we cannot fold our hands and wait for all of us and say the government must do everything so we must try and improvise, look we have changed six families without waiting for the government this is what the ANC must do we can, the private sector is there they can help, we can help also as members of the ANC, brick by brick we can change the lives of our people.”

Mabuza adds that though most of the beneficiaries qualify for government housing, private citizens, as well as the private sector, should also do their bit to help fight poverty. Mabuza also visited a female-owned garden in Seshego.

Condolences to family of Moses Maluleke

Mabuza has sent his condolences to the family of slain Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor, Moses Maluleke. Maluleke was shot and killed by three unknown gunmen at his home in Shikundu village, outside Malamulele, on Thursday night.

His 18-year-old son was also shot and injured and is recovering in the hospital. The motive for the killing is still unknown but the police are confident that an arrest will be made soon.

Mabuza says Maluleke was a selfless and dedicated leader.

“Very tragic, a comrade very close to me, the Mayor I visited Collins Chabane’s house with him. We had a HIV and AIDS campaign in the area I was with him. Very sad but I’m sure that the law enforcement agencies will be able to apprehend the criminals. We have lost a very good man, humble and dedicated to his work. Working for the people all the time and we say to the family, friends and the bigger family of the ANC condolences.”

