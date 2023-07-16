The African National Congress (ANC) says it has so far delivered on at least 70% of the 120 election promises contained in its 2019 national and provincial election manifesto.

The governing party held an Election Manifesto Review session last week.

The session was attended by alliance partners the South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

Integrity and ethics are an important pillar of the Renewal programme, which is aimed at regaining the moral and intellectual high ground to inspire public confidence in the leadership of the ANC by the masses of our people.

It looked at what the ANC has been able to achieve in the last four years and where it has failed.

Briefing the media in Johannesburg earlier today, party Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says despite the many challenges including COVID-19, the 2021 July unrest and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they have lived up to most of their election promises.

“Mid-August, we are going to Jabulani Amphitheatre to give a report back on the manifesto on the things we did and you will realise what the ANC did in this country to fight poverty with all the difficulties we have in the economic front. We have never folded our arms; talk about what you did, ANC, for the people of this country. Look at our manifesto word for word, and paragraph by paragraph. 120 commitments, we are at 70% of those commitments, word for word what we did. Yes, we do have challenges; load shedding, COVID-19 and two million jobs gone in the economy,” says Mbalula.