Dozens of activists, opposition politicians and journalists in Zimbabwe have been abducted or arrested in recent weeks.

ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule, has arrived in Zimbabwe as part of a senior ANC delegation who will meet with the top brass of the ruling ZANU-PF, over the crackdown on dissent in that country.

Last week, the ANC’s NEC resolved to send senior leaders to Harare.

International Relations Head Lindiwe Zulu and Peace and Stability Head, Tony Yengeni are part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has called on senior government officials in Zimbabwe to stop the abuse and intimidation of SABC journalists, including anchor Peter Ndoro and SABC Foreign Editor, Sophie Mokoena.

SANEF’s chairperson, Sbu Ngwala says the organisation is concerned by online attacks on social media, especially of women in the media:

“Those behind the abuse are intimidating, sowing disinformation and discrediting the integrity of news media outlets that report on Zimbabwe’s political crises. SANEF notes in particular the tweets by George Charamba, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information of Zimbabwe, who is behind the attacks on the two SABC staffers, assisted by Nick Mangwana, Secretary for Information in Zimbabwe are creating significant professional harm. We are saying this must stop. SANEF believes that this hostile environment is a direct attack on freedom of expression.”

