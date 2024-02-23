ANC defends cadre deployment policy, admits shortcomings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) has defended its cadre deployment policy but admitted it has shortcomings.

The ANC was responding to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) case against its cadre deployment policy.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed with costs the DA’s application to have the governing party’s cadre deployment policy declared unconstitutional and unlawful.

However, the opposition party says it will either petition the Supreme Court of Appeal or go directly to the Constitutional Court.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says it is not true that their cadre deployment policy is not strict when it comes to fairness, merit and competency.

Mbalula says, “It is the ANC’s view that the practice of cadre deployment should not be inconsistent with the principle of fairness, transparency and merit in the appointment of individuals in public entities, but we would concede that there are weaknesses in its practical implementation and that makes the case for greater clarity both within political parties and the state and you will find there is abuse and we have also admitted the weaknesses.”

VIDEO: ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on a variety of issues:

