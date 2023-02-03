The ANC has managed to defeat a motion of no confidence in the eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda at a council meeting under way at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The motion was filed by councillor Imtiyaz Syed of the Active Citizens Coalition.

The EFF voted with the ANC to secure 126 votes against the motion in the council of 215 seats.

The ANC managed to retain power in the metro with the help of a coalition of smaller parties after the 2021 local government elections.

These included Philani Mavundla from the Abantu Batho Congress, who became deputy mayor but was removed from this position through an ANC motion at the end of last year.

Council Speaker Thabani Nyawose announced the results.

“There are 209 councilors who were present when we opened the process of voting. Those who were in support of the motion is 81. Those who are against is 126. No, no I will explain … it’s 126. Those who abstained is one. The reason why it’s 126 is because in the list we minus the vote of the mayor. Therefore, the motion is rejected. It won’t be carried through.”