ANC, DA should remain committed to working together: Analyst

Political analyst Professor Lesiba Tefo has warned against the perception that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will fail because the ANC will be working with the DA.

Tefo says parties that have formed part of the GNU must work together in the interests of the country. However, there is speculation that the DA which was previously the official opposition will no longer hold the ANC accountable.

Ramaphosa will assume office after he is sworn in, in line with the Constitution. He is expected to announce his Cabinet which will compromise DA MPs.

Tefo says there will be difficulties but parties must remain committed to working together.

“Never ever make false assumption that because it’s a Government of National Unity (GNU) that there won’t be rocky and bumpy contours along the highway, there will be but democracy thrives in the main because of a strong opposition. There is this anti-DA sentiment that is very strong that it simply cannot work because the DA is perceived to be white and I am averse to that, I’m against that. If they want it to work, the DA they will make it work and all those who are there, if they want it to work, they will make it work. There will be compromises, there will be difficulties here and there but in the interest of the nation. Let them find it possible to work together.”

VIDEO | Tefo says there will be difficulties but parties must remain committed to working together: