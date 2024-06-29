ANC, DA Government of National Unity deal imminent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SABC News understands that a deal could be imminent between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) on the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with DA leader John Steenhuisen yesterday, to iron out some of the outstanding issues relating to the constitution of the executive.

Insiders have reliably told SABC News that a deal could be reached by the end of the weekend. This after the President stressed the urgency of constituting his executive in a letter penned to the DA.

Meanwhile, other parties in the GNU have raised concerns over the delay and called for a speedy resolution to the impasse.

“DA not holding ANC hostage”

The ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Mdumiseni Ntuli, has said the DA is not holding the party hostage with its demands over the GNU.

Ntuli says the demands from the DA are not preventing the process from being finalised.

VIDEO | More details in the interview with Ntuli: