ANC-DA coalition must be prevented: EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says they are trying to prevent an African National Congress-Democratic Alliance (ANC-DA) coalition because this would be disastrous for the country.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has reiterated their proposal to participate in an ANC-led government together with other parties, excluding the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

In a letter to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula yesterday, the party proposed a new agreement be signed between itself and the ANC. This is to replace the current Government of National Unity (GNU) statement of intent signed by 10 political parties.

Shivambu says an ANC-DA coalition must be prevented.

“It’s going to totally swallow the ANC into perpetuation of white supremacy and white agenda which has been dominant even after the end of apartheid. And that is what we are preventing because we know just what the DA and FF Plus represent in their political discourse of SA.”

Following our bilateral meeting held on the 28th of June 2024 at Inanda Country Club, Johannesburg about the constitution of South Africa’s 7th democratic administration, the EFF wishes to state its position in writing for the benefit of all the people of South Africa and to… pic.twitter.com/fylqzJvpzp — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 29, 2024

Shivambu says, “We are proposing that we should constitute a government with the ANC, based on certain principles. We have isolated those – the freedom charter, progressive internationalism and a commitment to the redress of the imbalances of the past. And whoever agrees and associates with that should come into the party. And of course there are so many other political parties which are willing to associate with that. But there are also those who are just coming because they just want to be in government without any base principles. But we are 100% sure that we will be able to constitute a stable government here in SA.”

VIDEO | Speaking to SABC News on Morning Live, Shivambu elaborates on the EFF’s stance: