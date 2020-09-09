Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Councillor Andile Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in prison and is currently appealing the sentence.

African National Congress (ANC) Councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to submit letters to the Speaker of the Provincial Legislature and the ANC Provincial Secretary on why he should not be suspended.

On Tuesday, the ANC in the province suspended Lungisa because of his conviction for an assault incident that occurred during a council meeting in 2016.

Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in prison and is currently appealing the sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein.

Earlier this month, the ANC NEC announced a resolution that all members facing criminal charges must step down from their positions.

Eastern Cape ANC spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela says Lungisa will be subjected to a disciplinary process.

“If he feels he has been unfairly treated by the province and in fact by the NEC itself because we are implementing exactly its decisions, he will then have to engage if he has that appetite. We have given him up to the 10th that those two letters both to the speaker of Nelson Mandela Metro and the provincial secretary, they must be submitted by him,” adds Magqashela.

In the video below, President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media after the NEC meeting: