The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that some of its members are on a working visit to Russia, following an invitation from the United Russia Party, the country’s largest political party.

The visit comes amid concerns over whether South Africa is legally obligated to act on a warrant, issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), against Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Putin has been invited to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in the country later this year.

However, the ICC warrant obligates its 123 member-states to arrest and transfer him to The Hague for trial, should he be found on their territory.

The ANC’s International Relations Subcommittee Deputy Chairperson, Obed Bapela says, “In our strategy tactics, we have characterised ourselves as anti-neo-colonialism, which made us accept the invitation by United Russia to participate in a meeting of about 30 parties from Latin America, Africa and Asia. We were talking about establishing an interparty forum of all organisations that are anti-neo-colonialism, but also standing for a multi-polar world. Along the side, we had a meeting with the United Russia Party.”

Meanwhile, last week, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said South Africa is cautiously optimistic that there will be a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Pandor hosted Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov in Pretoria.

They chaired the joint inter-governmental committee on trade and economic cooperation.

It’s aimed at broadening and deepening relations between the two countries.

