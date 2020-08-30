Magashule will appear following an interview with SABC News, where he stated that he'll never step aside from his position over corruption allegations.

The ANC secretariat has confirmed that Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, and party president Cyril Ramaphosa will both appear before the Integrity Commission.

Magashule will appear following an interview with SABC News last month, where he stated that he’ll never step aside from his position over allegations that he is involved in corruption.

His remarks are against the ANC’s elective conference resolution, which stipulates that ANC members and leaders implicated in corruption must leave office.

A detailed report on the outcome of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will be announced this week.

The ruling party’s leadership met over the weekend to deliberate on what the ANC needs to do to eradicate corruption, especially within its ranks and among those in leadership positions in government. There’s been reports of tension and divisions within the ANC.

Ramaphosa has taken a strong stance against corruption. He also penned a hard-hitting letter to ANC members, urging them to refrain from corrupt activities as such actions tarnish the image of the governing party.

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma took issue with the stance and hit back at Ramaphosa, labelling it as flawed and said he lacked leadership skills. NEC member Tony Yengeni also wrote an open letter and called on Ramaphosa to step aside because of the CR17 campaign donations.

Mzwandile Masina, ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson and Mayor, also took his frustration to Saint George’s Hotel, where the party’s NEC meetings usually take place. He staged a picket saying enough is enough and the ANC has to deal with corruption – fast. He also called on all those implicated in corruption, including Ramaphosa, to step aside until they have been cleared of such allegations.

However, according to reports, Ramaphosa wasn’t shaken by his detractors at this weekend’s meeting, described as one of the most important gatherings of ANC leaders.

He is said to have reiterated his call to ANC leaders and members they refrain from engaging in corrupt activities.

Ramaphosa has availed himself to the ANC Integrity Commission on his CR17 campaign donations.

On Saturday, political analyst, Lukhona Mnguni, urged ANC leaders to put aside differences for the party to move forward.

“It’s going to be an interesting NEC and its outcomes because we’ve seen many outcomes, not only of the NEC – but conferences taking resolutions on corruption, that have never been actioned. So this time around we promised something new, something different, so the proof the puding will be in the eating and in action that should be taken after that – am I hopeful? Not so much, but will give them the benefit of the doubt and see how they come out of it,” said Mnguni.

