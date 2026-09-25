ANC confident of rebound in KZN as Ramaphosa kicks off LGE campaign

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is due to embark on a campaign trail in the eThekwini metro in KwaZulu-Natal over the next two days.

The ANC lost its outright majority in the metro in the 2021 local government elections.

It is now governing the city through a coalition.

On Friday, Ramaphosa will be in Hammarsdale, where he is expected to engage with residents and ANC supporters.

ANC provincial task team convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu says the party is expecting the outcomes of the 2026 municipal elections to be different from the declines of the previous two polls.

“Since the 29 May 2024 general elections, a lot has changed. Many of the things have changed positively for the ANC. Of course we have taken note of many of the surveys and the polls that are there, but we have been focusing as the ANC in actually tending to our people’s issues, and because of the very effective structures on the ground and the very close voter contact that the ANC has had so far, I must say that these elections will be completely different from the 2024 general elections.”

X | @SABCNews | The African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini believes it can win the metro in the upcoming Local Government Elections in November. Speaking at the party’s provincial manifesto launch at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Cornubia, north of Durban, ANC eThekwini Regional Chairperson… pic.twitter.com/OG5k11k0RF